|
MP-38+ Burning Convoy Optimus Primal Extra Official Images
It didn’t take long after the reveal of the new MP-38+ Burning Convoy Optimus Primal
*to get some new extra official images via Takara Tomy Mall website
. This new red redeco of the popular Masterpiece Optimus Primal mold (inspired by his power up mode seen in the Japanese exclusive Beast Wars II movie) will be offered as a Takara Tomy Mall exclusive in Japan for*12960 Yen ($119.88) and set to arrive in March 2020. Click on the bar to see new stock images and let us know if you will grab this red boss monkey into your collection on » Continue Reading.
