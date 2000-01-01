Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 02:57 PM
predahank
Tpawlick
Purchased a handful of boxed g1s off me. Prompt payment and great communication throughout. My man was also patient because we struck a deal in the middle of holiday closures for canada post.
Today, 02:58 PM
predahank
Re: Tpawlick
Came back for another round of g1 boxes. Lightning quick payment and a pleasure to deal with. Definite recommend!
