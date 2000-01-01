Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
chans formers
raff ow roud
titans return misfire
just my luck.....
I just put the finishing touches on this bot and now I found out that both misfire and slugslinger are coming down the pipes in the tr line ;(
back to biz,
this is my interpretation of targetmaster trigger happy....minus the targetmaster.
base mold was the tr highbrow deluxe.
mods=
removed both rotors and leveled the area where they used to sit.
highbrows copter wings were removed and made flush.
completely rebuilt cockpit and surrounds,ala g1.
helicopter vertical tailfin halves removed and shaved down.
new swiveling wings thanks to cw airraid,both "heat formed" to have the trademark misfire bend downwards main wings.
new tailwings for jety mode.
they originally did fold up for transformation but when I went to run a screw through them ,I actually broke the tiny hinges I devised.
minor resculpting on bot mode's upper chest area to more mimmick g1.
the two stock highbrow cannons have had a certain tab shaved down so he can wield them as one twin cannon ala g1.
all was first base coated in automotive flat white enamel,then hand painted with Tamiya acrylics red x-7,then top coated in model master acrylics 'stop light red" metallic.
the decals are hand drawn/cut,using black pen ink and 3m automotive wrap vinyls.



















wervenom
Metroplex
wervenom's Ebay Auctions
Re: titans return misfire
Great Job
