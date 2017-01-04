Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,747
Transformers The Definitive Collection signing on 14 January 2017 in London, UK


Legendary Transformers scribe Simon Furman has shared some details about the new Transformers: The Definitive Collection partwork on his Facebook page. First and foremost, he’s shared some information on a signing which is taking place on January 14th at Orbital Comics in London in the UK to celebrate the launch of the series. The signing will include Simon Furman himself, as well as*Geoff Senior, Lee Sullivan, Jeff Anderson, John-Paul Bove and Stephen Baskerville, which the possibility of more to follow. In other words, it is likely to be the definitive Transformers comic signing (outside of TFNation 2017, one assumes). A &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers The Definitive Collection signing on 14 January 2017 in London, UK appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
