Lootcrate is a subscription goodie box company packaging themed selections of collectibles and clothing each month. July’s box theme is titled “Rise Up” and will feature Transformers items (along with others). A 5 inch stylized PVC Optimus Prime with 3 articulation points will be included, along with other offerings from G.I. Joe, Alita Battle Angel, Planet of the Apes and Wizarding World. Lootcrate was kind enough to send over some preview images of the Optimus Prime so read on to check them out. The box goes live tomorrow 6/19/21 at 9PM Pacific (midnight East). It will run until 7/19/21 and



