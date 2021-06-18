Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 10:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Lootcrate DX July Theme Rise Up ? Featuring Transformers and Optimus Prime


Lootcrate is a subscription goodie box company packaging themed selections of collectibles and clothing each month. July’s box theme is titled “Rise Up” and will feature Transformers items (along with others). A 5 inch stylized PVC Optimus Prime with 3 articulation points will be included, along with other offerings from G.I. Joe, Alita Battle Angel, Planet of the Apes and Wizarding World. Lootcrate was kind enough to send over some preview images of the Optimus Prime so read on to check them out. The box goes live tomorrow 6/19/21 at 9PM Pacific (midnight East). It will run until 7/19/21 and &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Lootcrate DX July Theme Rise Up – Featuring Transformers and Optimus Prime appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Today, 10:28 AM   #2
cr3d1t
Beasty
Re: Lootcrate DX July Theme Rise Up ? Featuring Transformers and Optimus Prime
That's a really terrible looking figure. You know it's bad when the wrist and head swivels are the main bullet points.
