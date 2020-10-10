Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers: BotBots Animated Comedy Series In Development At Boulder Media


Back in early October, we reported that eOne is planning for a brand new comedy series based on the Transformers franchise. Since then, we’ve received some interesting tidbits regarding this upcoming show. As some of you guessed correctly, the comedy show is indeed focused on BotBots, Once again, Hasbro’s in-house animation studio Boulder Media Limited will take the reins of this new project as well. In fact, part of the team who worked on Transformers: Cyberverse has moved on to Transformers: BotBots. The tiny robots are animated in 2D but the backgrounds are in 3D. Animation work has begun &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: BotBots Animated Comedy Series In Development At Boulder Media appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



