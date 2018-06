Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,466

Bilz And Pap Soda Commercial Featuring Evergreen Optimus Prime, Bumblebee And Windbla



Bilz & Pap Soda (Chile/Colombia) is hosting a new promo campaign by giving away 62 Hasbro Transformers toys, 2 Sony Playstation 4 consoles, and their own soda for three months. The theme of the campaign is [undoubtedly] Transformers; featuring Evergreen Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and Windblade. If you are a resident of Chile or Colombia, you can enter promo codes found underneath the bottle caps of Transformers themed*Bilz & Pap Soda. Official website to enter the promo code can be found



The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles. __________________Thewill returnat the6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.