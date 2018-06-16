|
Bilz And Pap Soda Commercial Featuring Evergreen Optimus Prime, Bumblebee And Windbla
Bilz & Pap Soda (Chile/Colombia) is hosting a new promo campaign by giving away 62 Hasbro Transformers toys, 2 Sony Playstation 4 consoles, and their own soda for three months. The theme of the campaign is [undoubtedly] Transformers; featuring Evergreen Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and Windblade. If you are a resident of Chile or Colombia, you can enter promo codes found underneath the bottle caps of Transformers themed*Bilz & Pap Soda. Official website to enter the promo code can be found here
. The company is also airing a TV commercial featuring the aforementioned characters, and you can check it out » Continue Reading.
