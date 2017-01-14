Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Robots In Disguise Combiner Revealed?


2005 Board member Payres has shared with us an image of a standee in United Kingdom Asda stores. This standee houses several of the new Combiner Force figures that are currently on store shelves, but the art attached to the standee reveals something much more! Pictured on the standee is a Robots In Disguise combiner that appears to feature Bumblebee as the torso, Strongarm and Sideswipe as the arms and Grimlock as the legs. It looks very interesting so far. Could this be what was teased less than*a week ago?* Quite possibly. Click on the title bar to check &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Robots In Disguise Combiner Revealed? appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Re: Robots In Disguise Combiner Revealed?
Too bad the actual toy (if one exists) will not look nearly as good.
