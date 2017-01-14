2005 Board member Payres has shared with us an image of a standee in United Kingdom Asda stores. This standee houses several of the new Combiner Force figures that are currently on store shelves, but the art attached to the standee reveals something much more! Pictured on the standee is a Robots In Disguise combiner that appears to feature Bumblebee as the torso, Strongarm and Sideswipe as the arms and Grimlock as the legs. It looks very interesting so far. Could this be what was teased less than*a week ago
