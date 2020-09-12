Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
115-Utopia YYW-09 Upgrade Kit For Studio Series SS-61 Sentinel Prime


Third Party company*115-Utopia*have uploaded, via their*Weibo account, images of their new YYW-09 Upgrade Kit For Studio Series SS-61 Sentinel Prime. This kit includes several extra weapons, accessories and parts to give extra movie-accurate details to your Studio Series Sentinel Prime: Shield x1 Double wield sword x1 Cannon x1 Leg filler* x2 Ankle piece x2 We still have no concrete information on price or release date, but these kits dont take long to be available online once final images are shown. See the mirrored images after the jump and then share your impressions on the 2005 Board!

The post 115-Utopia YYW-09 Upgrade Kit For Studio Series SS-61 Sentinel Prime appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



