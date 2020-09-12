|
115-Utopia YYW-09 Upgrade Kit For Studio Series SS-61 Sentinel Prime
Third Party company*115-Utopia*have uploaded, via their*Weibo account
, images of their new YYW-09 Upgrade Kit For Studio Series SS-61 Sentinel Prime. This kit includes several extra weapons, accessories and parts to give extra movie-accurate details to your Studio Series Sentinel Prime: Shield x1 Double wield sword x1 Cannon x1 Leg filler* x2 Ankle piece x2 We still have no concrete information on price or release date, but these kits dont take long to be available online once final images are shown. See the mirrored images after the jump and then share your impressions on the 2005 Board!
The post 115-Utopia YYW-09 Upgrade Kit For Studio Series SS-61 Sentinel Prime
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca