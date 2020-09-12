|
Transformers Generations Selects Rotorstorm Out In Canada
Via friend site Cybertron.ca
we can report that the new*Transformers Generations Selects Rotorstorm is out in Canada. Cybertron.ca member llfalcon*found Rotorstorm at an*EB Games store in Manitoba. Happy hunting!
