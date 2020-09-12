Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Generations Selects Rotorstorm Out In Canada


Via friend site Cybertron.ca we can report that the new*Transformers Generations Selects Rotorstorm is out in Canada. Cybertron.ca member llfalcon*found Rotorstorm at an*EB Games store in Manitoba. Happy hunting!

The post Transformers Generations Selects Rotorstorm Out In Canada appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



