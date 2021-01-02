Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Hasbro Job Opportunity ? Associate Brand Manager: Transformers


If you are looking for a new job opportunity in this new year, and got what it takes to become an amazing Associate Brand Manager for the Transformers Franchise, then Hasbro has its doors open for you. “Hasbros Global Franchise Team has an immediate need for a passionate, results-oriented, innovative team member. We are looking for someone who will lead key initiatives for our Transformers business.” You can apply through LinkedIn, and take a look at the full job description, after the jump. Associate Brand Manager – Transformers Hasbro Burbank, CA Job Details: Seniority Level: Associate Industry: Consumer Goods, &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Hasbro Job Opportunity – Associate Brand Manager: Transformers appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



