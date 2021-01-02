If you are looking for a new job opportunity in this new year, and got what it takes to become an amazing Associate Brand Manager for the Transformers Franchise, then Hasbro has its doors open for you. “Hasbros Global Franchise Team has an immediate need for a passionate, results-oriented, innovative team member. We are looking for someone who will lead key initiatives for our Transformers business.” You can apply through LinkedIn
, and take a look at the full job description, after the jump. Associate Brand Manager – Transformers Hasbro Burbank, CA Job Details: Seniority Level: Associate Industry: Consumer Goods, » Continue Reading.
