WTF @ TCG ? Finale Premiere Podcast Now Online
The Transformers TCG officially ended, this summer. WTF@TCGs regular pair meet to exhale in regards to that event, before inhaling to talk about whats next. You can download and comment on it here: WTF @ TCG Finale Premiere Sept 28 2020 Check out the WTF@TFW blog here.
If you use iTunes and regularly subscribe to podcasts, you can add us to your player and have the software download each episode automatically each time we update. To do that, and give us a review on iTunes, click here:*<a class="externalLink" href="https://itunes.apple.com/WebObjects/MZStore.woa/wa/viewPodcast?id=286692688" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Transformers Podcast on » Continue Reading.
