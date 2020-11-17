|
WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 593 Now Online
A slumber-threadbare Vangelus joins Aaron and TJ to look at SS8601-SS8606, SS69 (and our own recently-completed singleton Devastators), and Aarons belated off-topic extravaganza. You can download and comment on it here: WTF @ TFW – 593 – October 19 2020 Check out the WTF@TFW blog here.
If you use iTunes and regularly subscribe to podcasts, you can add us to your player and have the software download each episode automatically each time we update. To do that, and give us a review on iTunes, click here:*Transformers Podcast on iTunes
. Were now » Continue Reading.
The post WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 593 Now Online
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca