Old Today, 10:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,144
Transformers HasLab Deathsaurus Pre-Orders Available In Australia & Hong Kong



Following the official*Transformers Haslab Deathsaurus for the US market, we can report that this figure has now official pre-orders in Australia and Hong Kong. The new Haslab crowdfund project is available only to the US and the UK, but some international stores have opened official pre-orders for Deathsaurus. Ozformers Facebook*confirms that Deathsaurus will be available in Australia via*EB Games*and Zing websites.*Australian price is $368 AU ($236.23 approximately) with a deposit of $50 AU ($32.10), which will be refunded if the minimum global backing target of 11,000 units isn?t reached. Also, our sponsor
