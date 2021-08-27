Following the official*Transformers Haslab Deathsaurus for the US market
, we can report that this figure has now official pre-orders in Australia and Hong Kong. The new Haslab crowdfund project is available only to the US and the UK, but some international stores have opened official pre-orders for Deathsaurus. Ozformers Facebook
*confirms that Deathsaurus will be available in Australia via*EB Games
*and Zing
websites.*Australian price is $368 AU ($236.23 approximately) with a deposit of $50 AU ($32.10), which will be refunded if the minimum global backing target of 11,000 units isn?t reached. Also, our sponsor