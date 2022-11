Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,144

Transformers HasLab Deathsaurus Pre-Orders Available In Australia & Hong Kong





Following the official* Following the official* Transformers Haslab Deathsaurus for the US market , we can report that this figure has now official pre-orders in Australia and Hong Kong. The new Haslab crowdfund project is available only to the US and the UK, but some international stores have opened official pre-orders for Deathsaurus. Ozformers Facebook *confirms that Deathsaurus will be available in Australia via* EB Games *and Zing websites.*Australian price is $368 AU ($236.23 approximately) with a deposit of $50 AU ($32.10), which will be refunded if the minimum global backing target of 11,000 units isn?t reached. Also, our sponsor

