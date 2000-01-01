Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page Custom CW Liokaiser Ch 5: Fellbat (Hellbat) with Komoribreast Review
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:48 PM   #1
GotBot
Crossover
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,449
Custom CW Liokaiser Ch 5: Fellbat (Hellbat) with Komoribreast Review
Last of the limb lads for our look at my Custom Combiner Wars Liokaiser, this arm is Fellbat, er, I mean Hellbat and his breast friend, Komoribreast!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iYb4...ature=youtu.be
GotBot is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers TFC Uranos & Wings of Uranos (Superion) complete 5 figures Not KO
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars II D-26 Thrustor complete MIB
Transformers
Transformers Bruticus Combaticons Combiner Wars COMPLETE MISP
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Transmetal 2 Blackarachnia MIB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:18 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.