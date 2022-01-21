Comics consciousness back online, featuring the iTunes Apple Books preview of Beast Wars issue #15
. Will Optimus Primal and Megatron bury their feud once and for all? Or will they let petty disputes end everything they hold dear? Find out May 4th and in the meantime, sound off on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Erik Burnham (Author), Josh Burcham (Artist), John Jennings (Cover Artist), Andy Duggan
(Cover Artist), James Marsh
(Cover Artist)
