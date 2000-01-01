skyshadow Generation 1 Join Date: Nov 2017 Location: Milton, Ontario Posts: 98

Siege Starscream shoulder parts adhesive? Hello everyone,





I recently tried to take apart Starscream from Siege and when it came to the grey shoulder pieces, I noticed there was some kind of adhesive used to keep the bottom half closed.





I was able to pry it apart slowly and avoided causing damage, but now I am putting it back together and was wondering what kind of adhesive it was.





Was it a sort of plastic solvent (labelled plastics cement) similar to the ones I used before when I was into building Gundam models?





I don't believe it was cyanoacrylate or superglue as there were no white spots around the cured adhesive.







What are your opinions?

My bots for sale: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=72632 __________________