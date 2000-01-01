|
Siege Starscream shoulder parts adhesive?
Hello everyone,
I recently tried to take apart Starscream from Siege and when it came to the grey shoulder pieces, I noticed there was some kind of adhesive used to keep the bottom half closed.
I was able to pry it apart slowly and avoided causing damage, but now I am putting it back together and was wondering what kind of adhesive it was.
Was it a sort of plastic solvent (labelled plastics cement) similar to the ones I used before when I was into building Gundam models?
I don't believe it was cyanoacrylate or superglue as there were no white spots around the cured adhesive.
What are your opinions?