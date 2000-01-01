Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Siege Starscream shoulder parts adhesive?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:40 PM   #1
skyshadow
Generation 1
Join Date: Nov 2017
Location: Milton, Ontario
Posts: 98
Question Siege Starscream shoulder parts adhesive?
Hello everyone,


I recently tried to take apart Starscream from Siege and when it came to the grey shoulder pieces, I noticed there was some kind of adhesive used to keep the bottom half closed.


I was able to pry it apart slowly and avoided causing damage, but now I am putting it back together and was wondering what kind of adhesive it was.


Was it a sort of plastic solvent (labelled plastics cement) similar to the ones I used before when I was into building Gundam models?


I don't believe it was cyanoacrylate or superglue as there were no white spots around the cured adhesive.



What are your opinions?
skyshadow is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Lot of 6 transformers Robots toys figures heroes Movie Starscream Bumblebee Ratc
Transformers
Lot 3 Vintage commando gamma tomy transformer Toy Action figure with damage box
Transformers
4 Super Commandrons Alternators Race Car Transforming Tomy 1986 Vintage figures
Transformers
2 Super Commandrons Alternators Race Car Transforming Tomy 1986 Vintage figures
Transformers
Super Commandrons Alternators Race Car Transforming Tomy 1986 Vintage figures #2
Transformers
3 Star Wars transformers Mixed Lot, Luke Snow Speeder And 2x Obi Wan
Transformers
Lot of 5 Robot Racer Esso Gas Station Canadian Exclusive Transformable toy #1
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:50 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.