Mech Fans Toys MS-19 Flame Commander (Legends Scaled Rodimus Prime) Prototype Images

Via Mech Fans Toys Weibo *we can share images of the gray prototype of the new*Mech Fans Toys MS-19 Flame Commander (Legends Scaled Rodimus Prime). *The Legends scaled market is sure very competitive and brings us impressive small figures, and this new release of Mech Fans Toys is no exception. Flame Commander stands only 12 cm. tall, but it can transform into a cartoon accurate Rodimus Prime with an opening chest with a Matrix, and the alt mode can split into the front car (Hot Rod style) and a trailer which can convert into a battle station for the figure.