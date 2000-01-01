Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Titan Omega Supreme on Amazon.ca!
Today, 12:39 AM
#
11
theoneyouknowleast
Armada
Join Date: Oct 2011
Location: Mississauga ON
Posts: 655
Re: Titan Omega Supreme on Amazon.ca!
Quote:
Originally Posted by
positivelyken
If Omega Supreme is a Titan, Scorponok should be one too.
The cynical part of me wants to say the $120 Commander Class is the new price point for a proper Leader Class figure. :P
Your probably not wrong.
My Feedback Thread
theoneyouknowleast
Today, 01:57 AM
#
12
wervenom
Erector
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 6,259
Re: Titan Omega Supreme on Amazon.ca!
Quote:
Originally Posted by
Vorahk
Commander class scorponok?
God I certainly hope not
Venomously Addicted Photography
wervenom on imgur
Sales thread
Wanted Items
Feedback thread
My Collection
wervenom
Today, 12:16 PM
#
13
MapleMegatron
Classic
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: Canada
Posts: 1,385
Re: Titan Omega Supreme on Amazon.ca!
Quote:
Originally Posted by
theoneyouknowleast
Maybe a Hasbro version of LG-EX Big Powered
That would be too cheap. It really feels like the new price for a proper leader sized figure.
MapleMegatron
Today, 01:26 PM
#
14
Baryonyx
Beasty
Join Date: Mar 2009
Location: Edmonton
Posts: 356
Re: Titan Omega Supreme on Amazon.ca!
Quote:
Originally Posted by
positivelyken
If Omega Supreme is a Titan, Scorponok should be one too.
He will be. He's the Titan for 2020. 2021 is The Ark, who'll transform.
Baryonyx
