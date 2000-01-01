Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Titan Omega Supreme on Amazon.ca!
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
Page 2 of 2 1 2
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:39 AM   #11
theoneyouknowleast
Armada
theoneyouknowleast's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2011
Location: Mississauga ON
Posts: 655
Re: Titan Omega Supreme on Amazon.ca!
Quote:
Originally Posted by positivelyken View Post
If Omega Supreme is a Titan, Scorponok should be one too.

The cynical part of me wants to say the $120 Commander Class is the new price point for a proper Leader Class figure. :P
Your probably not wrong.
__________________
My Feedback Thread
theoneyouknowleast is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:57 AM   #12
wervenom
Erector
wervenom's Ebay Auctions
wervenom's Avatar
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 6,259
Re: Titan Omega Supreme on Amazon.ca!
Quote:
Originally Posted by Vorahk View Post
Commander class scorponok?
God I certainly hope not
wervenom is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:16 PM   #13
MapleMegatron
Classic
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: Canada
Posts: 1,385
Re: Titan Omega Supreme on Amazon.ca!
Quote:
Originally Posted by theoneyouknowleast View Post
Maybe a Hasbro version of LG-EX Big Powered
That would be too cheap. It really feels like the new price for a proper leader sized figure.
MapleMegatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:26 PM   #14
Baryonyx
Beasty
Baryonyx's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2009
Location: Edmonton
Posts: 356
Re: Titan Omega Supreme on Amazon.ca!
Quote:
Originally Posted by positivelyken View Post
If Omega Supreme is a Titan, Scorponok should be one too.
He will be. He's the Titan for 2020. 2021 is The Ark, who'll transform.
Baryonyx is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply
Page 2 of 2 1 2

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
IMPOSSIBLE TOYS QUINTESSON QUINT-02 SCIENTIST SEALED MISB G1 TRANSFORMERS
Transformers
TAKARA SCRAMBLE CITY TRANSFORMERS D-69 G1 BRUTICUS ROBOTS SET JAPAN NEW IN BOX
Transformers
Transformers G1 Platinum Edition Seekers Reissue NEW SEALED NEARMINT
Transformers
G1 Hasbro Transformers Chop Shop MIB Boxed CANADIAN Deluxe Insecticon 1985
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Combiner Wars CHAOS IN VELOCITRON SEALED Generations
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:11 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.