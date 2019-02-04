Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,075

More... An exclusive post by ‘ Comic Book Resources ‘ is featuring a brand new Autobot Warpath card from the Rise Of The Combiners booster pack for the Transformers Trading Card Game. “Warpath’s card pack describes him as a “Confident Sharpshooter” that can transform into a tank. He has an attack level of 2, a health level of 6 and a defense level of 3. Another characteristic of Warpath is enemies can’t use “Tough” against the Autobot.” The booster pack will hit shelves on March 1st.The post Transformers Trading Card Game Unleashes Warpath appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





