Transformers Trading Card Game Unleashes Warpath
‘ is featuring a brand new Autobot Warpath card from the Rise Of The Combiners booster pack for the Transformers Trading Card Game. “Warpath’s card pack describes him as a “Confident Sharpshooter” that can transform into a tank. He has an attack level of 2, a health level of 6 and a defense level of 3. Another characteristic of Warpath is enemies can’t use “Tough” against the Autobot.” The booster pack will hit shelves on March 1st.
The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, January 27th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.