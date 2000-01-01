Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page FOR SALE: CHUG, MP, LEGO
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:21 AM   #1
Buzzzzzz48
Machine War
Buzzzzzz48's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2013
Location: British Columbia
Posts: 227
FOR SALE: CHUG, MP, LEGO
LOCAL GTA pickup or I can ship! Please give me offers. The more you buy the more i'll discount.

MASTERPIECE:
MP Grapple $115
MP Sideswipe $70
MP Tracks $70
MP Bumblebee $70
MP-18B Bluestreak $70
MP-28 Hotrod $70


3rd Party:
Mech Ideas Apex and Geminus $40
Fansproject Code $20


TAKE ALL LEGO FOR $1000 SHIPPED

LEGO MARVEL
Wolverines Chopper Showdown $60

LEGO DC
Dynamic Duo Funhouse Escape $40
Catwoman Cycle Chase $10
Batcave $50
Batwing Battle $30
Twoface Chase $40
Mr Freeze Aquaman on Ice $15
Metropolis Showdown $5
Penguin Face Off $5
Manbat Attack $15
Riddler Chase $20
Joker Steamroller $30
Green Lantern vs Sinestro $20
Gorilla Grodd $30
Black Manta Deep Sea $30
Darkseid Invasion $40
Brainiac Attack $25
Clash of the Heroes $5


LEGO STAR WARS
Rogue one Hover Tank $20
Takodana $30
Tie Fighter $50
Resistance Xwing $50
Poes Xwing $50
Tyderium $80
Krennics Shuttle $80
Battle of Endor $80
Jabba's Sail Barge (OLD VERSION) $80
Slave 1 $80
Kylo Rens Shuttle $100
Jabba's Palace with Rancor Pit $200
Mos Eisley Cantina $90
__________________
"Freedom is the right of ME!"

My sales Thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=48139
My Feedback: http://www.tfw2005.com/boards/junkio...uzzzzzz48.html
Buzzzzzz48 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
IMPOSSIBLE TOYS QUINTESSON QUINT-02 SCIENTIST SEALED MISB G1 TRANSFORMERS
Transformers
TAKARA SCRAMBLE CITY TRANSFORMERS D-69 G1 BRUTICUS ROBOTS SET JAPAN NEW IN BOX
Transformers
Transformers G1 Platinum Edition Seekers Reissue NEW SEALED NEARMINT
Transformers
G1 Hasbro Transformers Chop Shop MIB Boxed CANADIAN Deluxe Insecticon 1985
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Combiner Wars CHAOS IN VELOCITRON SEALED Generations
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:10 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.