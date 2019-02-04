Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,075

More... To*commemorate the release of Transformers: Bumblebee movie in Japan, Volkswagen is hosting a special giveaway promotion for a cute Bumblebee plushie; which from the looks, seems to be able to “transform” as well. To win 1 out of 100 plushies, the consumer must have a valid Volkswagen Registration Number in Japan. If they do, they can simply fill out a form and apply. 100 winners will be chosen at random (via a lottery). The competition starts today and will end on March 31st. Transformers: Bumblebee will hit Japanese theaters on March 22nd.The post Volkswagen Japan Transformers: Bumblebee Plush Giveaway Promotion appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.