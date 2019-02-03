Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Yesterday, 08:53 PM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 42,075
Hasbro Transformers Botbots Grand Opening Surprise Listed On Amazon.Ca


2005 Boards member*Jtprime17*is giving us the heads up of a mysterious new listing on Amazon.ca: a new*Hasbro Transformers Botbots Grand Opening Surprise. There’s not much specific information about this product, so we are yet to know what it is or what it contains. We only know that it’s listed for pre-order for*$ 39.99 CAD ($22.89 approximately), but with no release date yet. The* indicated product dimensions are 3.8 cm x 33.0 cm, x 29.8 cm and a weight of* 998 grams.The product code, for those who would like to keep an eye on this, is*E5362. Well, you can make &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Hasbro Transformers Botbots Grand Opening Surprise Listed On Amazon.Ca appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Today, 03:08 AM
Poflymn
Beast Machine
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: Nova Scotia
Posts: 436
Re: Hasbro Transformers Botbots Grand Opening Surprise Listed On Amazon.Ca
Love how TFW2005 has the conversion of $39.99 CDN listed as $22.89 USD. Sorry guys but your dollar isnt that strong. Its more like $30.50ish USD.
