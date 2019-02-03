|
Hasbro Transformers Botbots Grand Opening Surprise Listed On Amazon.Ca
2005 Boards member*Jtprime17*is giving us the heads up of a mysterious new listing on Amazon.ca
: a new*Hasbro Transformers Botbots Grand Opening Surprise. There’s not much specific information about this product, so we are yet to know what it is or what it contains. We only know that it’s listed for pre-order for*$ 39.99 CAD ($22.89 approximately), but with no release date yet. The* indicated product dimensions are 3.8 cm x 33.0 cm, x 29.8 cm and a weight of* 998 grams.The product code, for those who would like to keep an eye on this, is*E5362. Well, you can make » Continue Reading.
