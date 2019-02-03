Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,075

Transformers Live: Featured at TOYBOX Powered by Hasbro in Singapore



Great news for our fellow Transformers fans in Singapore, as the brand is featured at the TOYBOX Powered by Hasbro carnival running February 1 – 17 at Sentosa’s Palawan Green. The autobots are rolling out at Transformers Live  the ultimate action-packed show for Bumblebee and Optimus Prime fans! Whats more, you can race your remote-controlled Transformers cars and have a laser tag shootout, dressed as your favourite Transformers Hero! Admission is FREE! Read more details about this event



