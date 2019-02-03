|
Bumblebee Movie Concept Art Round Up 4
And it’s time for another round up of Bumblebee Movie cocept art, courtesty of* several artists who have started to share some great material over the internet. This gives us interesting and revealing details of the creative process of this movie. This week we can share for you (each link to the respective thread): Blitzwing vs Bumblebee By Maciej Kuciara
* Several pieces of art of this amazing battle from the movie. Charlie finds Bumblebee By Maciej Kuciara
* A beautiful illustration of the key scene when Charlie finds the old BW Beetle. Humanoid robot By Maciel Kucira
* Renders » Continue Reading.
