Old Yesterday, 11:22 AM   #1
MahtimusPrime09
The Prime of Primes
Join Date: Jun 2015
Location: Montreal, Quebec
Posts: 250
Lifesize Matrix
Hey Cybertronians!

I am looking for the Junkion Blacksmith Matrix. It is a lifesize Matrix that was released a few years ago. Any of you know where I can find one? Know anybody who may have one?
Thanks a lot!
__________________
The New MP-09:

MahtimusPrime09

"Freedom is the right of all sentient collectors."

My Sales Thread:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...425#post694425
My Feedback Page:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...ahtimusPrime09
Old Yesterday, 01:12 PM   #2
wervenom
Erector
wervenom's Ebay Auctions
wervenom's Avatar
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 6,259
Re: Lifesize Matrix
I haven't been looking lately but have you tried Aliexpress? That's where I got mine from a while back
