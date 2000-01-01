Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Wanted Items
Lifesize Matrix
Yesterday, 11:22 AM
MahtimusPrime09
The Prime of Primes
Join Date: Jun 2015
Location: Montreal, Quebec
Posts: 250
Lifesize Matrix
Hey Cybertronians!
I am looking for the Junkion Blacksmith Matrix. It is a lifesize Matrix that was released a few years ago. Any of you know where I can find one? Know anybody who may have one?
Thanks a lot!
The New MP-09:
MahtimusPrime09
"Freedom is the right of all sentient collectors."
My Sales Thread:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...425#post694425
My Feedback Page:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...ahtimusPrime09
MahtimusPrime09
Yesterday, 01:12 PM
wervenom
Erector
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 6,259
Re: Lifesize Matrix
I haven't been looking lately but have you tried Aliexpress? That's where I got mine from a while back
Venomously Addicted Photography
wervenom on imgur
Sales thread
Wanted Items
Feedback thread
My Collection
