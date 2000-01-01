MahtimusPrime09 The Prime of Primes Join Date: Jun 2015 Location: Montreal, Quebec Posts: 250

Lifesize Matrix Hey Cybertronians!



I am looking for the Junkion Blacksmith Matrix. It is a lifesize Matrix that was released a few years ago. Any of you know where I can find one? Know anybody who may have one?

Thanks a lot!

