Transformers 35th Anniversary Evergreen Grimlock, Soundwave & Wheeljack Images
Via Weibo user TF-Factory
*we can share for you images of the Transformers 35th Anniversary Evergreen Grimlock, Soundwave & Wheeljack. The images feature the new Evergreen design with a big 35th anniversary logo on the right, in a style very similar to the packaging art of previous Transformers Authentics figures. It’s unclear what the use of this images will be, but according to the information shared, they could be part of promotional material for the 35th anniversary of our franchise in the US. Take this information with a grain of salt until we get an official confirmation. Click on the » Continue Reading.
