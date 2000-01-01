For those interested:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rxCu...ytaBtGYNX3A3nY
I know that a few pictures made it out last week or so, but here's a full video.
Personally, it's one I will be skipping as there's just way too much emptiness to it. Those "guns" are just.. wow.. they could have easily improved this so much. If this would have been the only Prime in this series, I wouldn't have bothered with it.
If there's one thing that I'd say about the leaders so far (Ultra Magnus and Shockwave) is that they really could have done a few things that would have improved them greatly, especially for their prices... for both, fill/close off all those empty holes... for Shockwave, those two "turrets" at the front (on that removable part) should have been separated, and movable/rotational.
So anyways, unless I see this Optimus leader in liquidation and even then, really cheap, I find the Voyager one much better. I would have rather that they'd release a trailer for it than this.