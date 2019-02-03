|
Amazon Listings for War for Cybertron Titan and Commander Classes
Amazon Canada has added a pair of new listings, one of which we’ve known about for a while, and one that is new to us. First up is for a War for Cybertron Titan Class
figure. Priced at $250CDN, this is the listing for the Titan Class Omega Supreme figure teased at New York Comic Con. He’s set to be the big ticket item of the War for Cybertron line and will also include a bonus Micromaster, Countdown. Second is the mystery listing. This is for a War for Cybertron Commander Class
figure, which is priced at $120CDN. » Continue Reading.
