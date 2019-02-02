Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Import g1 shockwave in canada
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old 02-02-2019, 07:58 PM   #1
Audetnelson1
Generation 1
Join Date: Dec 2018
Location: Saguenay
Posts: 56
Import g1 shockwave in canada
Anyone have imported g1 shockwave in canada ? Any custom trouble since its a lazer gun ? Any trouble at the border ?

I heard some people had trouble in past with g1 megatron its why i ask
Audetnelson1 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 02-02-2019, 08:28 PM   #2
predahank
Storing is hoarding
predahank's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: vancity
Posts: 1,699
Re: Import g1 shockwave in canada
Megatron can be mistaken for a real firearm
Shockwave will not be a problem
predahank is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Yesterday, 08:14 AM   #3
FreakNasty
Generation 2
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Newfoundland
Posts: 128
Re: Import g1 shockwave in canada
Quote:
Originally Posted by Audetnelson1 View Post
Anyone have imported g1 shockwave in canada ? Any custom trouble since its a lazer gun ? Any trouble at the border ?

I heard some people had trouble in past with g1 megatron its why i ask
I did and it was no problem.
FreakNasty is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
IMPOSSIBLE TOYS QUINTESSON QUINT-02 SCIENTIST SEALED MISB G1 TRANSFORMERS
Transformers
TAKARA SCRAMBLE CITY TRANSFORMERS D-69 G1 BRUTICUS ROBOTS SET JAPAN NEW IN BOX
Transformers
Transformers G1 Platinum Edition Seekers Reissue NEW SEALED NEARMINT
Transformers
G1 Hasbro Transformers Chop Shop MIB Boxed CANADIAN Deluxe Insecticon 1985
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Combiner Wars CHAOS IN VELOCITRON SEALED Generations
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:12 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.