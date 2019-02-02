Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
Import g1 shockwave in canada
02-02-2019, 07:58 PM
#
1
Audetnelson1
Generation 1
Join Date: Dec 2018
Location: Saguenay
Posts: 56
Import g1 shockwave in canada
Anyone have imported g1 shockwave in canada ? Any custom trouble since its a lazer gun ? Any trouble at the border ?
I heard some people had trouble in past with g1 megatron its why i ask
Audetnelson1
02-02-2019, 08:28 PM
#
2
predahank
Storing is hoarding
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: vancity
Posts: 1,699
Re: Import g1 shockwave in canada
Megatron can be mistaken for a real firearm
Shockwave will not be a problem
predahank
Yesterday, 08:14 AM
#
3
FreakNasty
Generation 2
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Newfoundland
Posts: 128
Re: Import g1 shockwave in canada
Quote:
Originally Posted by
Audetnelson1
Anyone have imported g1 shockwave in canada ? Any custom trouble since its a lazer gun ? Any trouble at the border ?
I heard some people had trouble in past with g1 megatron its why i ask
I did and it was no problem.
FreakNasty
