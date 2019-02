Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Leader Class Optimus Prime In-Hand Images

Care of Autobase Aichi *we can share for you some in-hand images of the upcoming Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Leader Class Optimus Prime. This mold is an extensive remold of Siege Ultra Magnus and a great homage to the Transformers Cybertron Optimus Prime toy. The inner robot is based on the new design for the IDW comics reboot. *The super mode uses a lot of parts of the alt mode to form the armor and the new chest. There are comparison images with the original Transformers Cybertron Optimus Prime. A great new mold indeed. You can view all the » Continue Reading. The post Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Leader Class Optimus Prime In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM