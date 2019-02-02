Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
02-02-2019, 08:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Leader Class Optimus Prime In-Hand Images


Care of Autobase Aichi*we can share for you some in-hand images of the upcoming Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Leader Class Optimus Prime. This mold is an extensive remold of Siege Ultra Magnus and a great homage to the Transformers Cybertron Optimus Prime toy. The inner robot is based on the new design for the IDW comics reboot.*The super mode uses a lot of parts of the alt mode to form the armor and the new chest. There are comparison images with the original Transformers Cybertron Optimus Prime. A great new mold indeed. You can view all the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Leader Class Optimus Prime In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



02-02-2019, 10:27 PM   #2
ssjgoku22
Beasty
Re: Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Leader Class Optimus Prime In-Hand Images
Original is still amazing, but will still add this one to the collection. Hope they also make Armada Prime .
Yesterday, 12:54 AM   #3
FreightTrain
Generation 1
Re: Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Leader Class Optimus Prime In-Hand Images
Good for the fans of Transformers Cybertron... Meh for me...
