Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Leader Class Optimus Prime In-Hand Images
Care of Autobase Aichi
*we can share for you some in-hand images of the upcoming Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Leader Class Optimus Prime. This mold is an extensive remold of Siege Ultra Magnus and a great homage to the Transformers Cybertron Optimus Prime toy. The inner robot is based on the new design for the IDW comics reboot.
*The super mode uses a lot of parts of the alt mode to form the armor and the new chest. There are comparison images with the original Transformers Cybertron Optimus Prime. A great new mold indeed. You can view all the » Continue Reading.
