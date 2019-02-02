|
Transformers Studio Series SS-38 Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime Packaging Images
Via Weibo users*NeoPSX
*and*?????
*we have images of the packaging of the*Transformers Studio Series SS-38 Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime for your viewing pleasure. The box keeps the style of previous Studio Series figures, featuring a great Optimus Prime art in the lower left corner, with the respective Bumblebee Movie logo, and the figure in robot mode inside. We are sure fans will be glad to add this new toy into their Studio Series collection. Check the images on this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
