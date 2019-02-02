Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old 02-02-2019, 10:01 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 42,075
Transformers Studio Series SS-38 Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime Packaging Images


Via Weibo users*NeoPSX*and*?????*we have images of the packaging of the*Transformers Studio Series SS-38 Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime for your viewing pleasure. The box keeps the style of previous Studio Series figures, featuring a great Optimus Prime art in the lower left corner, with the respective Bumblebee Movie logo, and the figure in robot mode inside. We are sure fans will be glad to add this new toy into their Studio Series collection. Check the images on this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Old 02-02-2019, 11:28 AM   #2
jtkv
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Sep 2013
Location: Toronto, Canada
Posts: 598
Re: Transformers Studio Series SS-38 Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime Packaging Images
Involved transformation, no hollow parts.. very nice!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x0ZqhtmnC1Q
Old 02-02-2019, 08:41 PM   #3
Whisky Tango Foxtrot
Crossover
Whisky Tango Foxtrot's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,464
Re: Transformers Studio Series SS-38 Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime Packaging Images
The chest is real, too. The abdomen isn't made out of the truck grille, but it doesn't really claim to be so I'll give that a pass.
