|
Check out rare and unreleased toys at TFNation 2019
TFNation have proudly announced one of their highlight panels for TFNation 2019. Attendees of the convention will be able to get a rare look at pre-production and unreleased Transformers in a panel called “Something you haven’t seen before
“. This panel, hosted by Paul “The Spacebridge” Hitchens and*Rasmus “Ras” Hardiker, is set to feature a wide array of rare Transformers toys, spanning from*pre-production samples to rare and unreleased figures, and variants. There’s also a tease that fans just might get a look at something from Takara’s own archive. The nature of what is being shown at the panel means that » Continue Reading.
The post Check out rare and unreleased toys at TFNation 2019
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, January 27th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.