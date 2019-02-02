|
Transformers Tiny Turbo Changers Series 5 Revealed
Care of Wilton Wong
in Hong Kong Transformers fan group Hobbymizer
, we have our first look at series 5 of the Transformers Tiny Turbo Changers. The fifth series carries on the movie theme with a bunch of new releases, including a very Generation 1 looking Megatron who it is speculated may be based on what the Decepticon Commander may have looked like, had he appeared in Bumblebee’s movie. The full set consists of: Autobot Topspin (Dark of the Moon) Scorponok (2007) Long Haul (Revenge of the Fallen) Optimus Prime (Bumblebee) Megatron (non-movie / cut Bumblebee design) Arcee (Revenge » Continue Reading.
