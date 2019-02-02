Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old 01-31-2019, 03:12 PM   #11
canprime
Classic
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 1,344
Re: G1 Ravage & Rumble and Laserbeak & Frenzy Reissues Revealed
Quote:
Originally Posted by RNSrobot View Post
What have other reissues cost, though? Not including shipping?

Anyway, the minibots were 12ish bucks. Hopefully this is 25-30.
Yeah I think after seeing the pricing for the G1 reissues at Walmart, a $29.99 price tag wouldn't surprise me in the least.

I hate that I am loving these reissues, especially considering how many I have bought over the years already. However this time Hasbro got it right by giving us the reissues in as close to original packaging as possible. Minus the horrendous Prime.

Oh and I love, love, love these 2-packs.
Old 01-31-2019, 03:38 PM   #12
DCompose
Armada
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Moncton, NB
Posts: 687
Re: G1 Ravage & Rumble and Laserbeak & Frenzy Reissues Revealed
The only 2 packs I don't currently own from the Vintage line. I'll be buying these.. multiple times over.
Old 01-31-2019, 04:57 PM   #13
Malwave
Resident Gryphon
Join Date: Nov 2009
Location: Keswick, Ontario
Posts: 3,881
Re: G1 Ravage & Rumble and Laserbeak & Frenzy Reissues Revealed
WELP.

Guess I'll have a spare cassette-that-turns-into-a-robot laying around
Old 01-31-2019, 04:58 PM   #14
Alexander Quinn
Sarcasti-con
Join Date: Mar 2009
Location: Barrie, ON
Posts: 1,522
Re: G1 Ravage & Rumble and Laserbeak & Frenzy Reissues Revealed
Depends on the price of Soundwave....
Old 01-31-2019, 08:17 PM   #15
riderman
Generation 1
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Scarborough,Ontario
Posts: 95
Re: G1 Ravage & Rumble and Laserbeak & Frenzy Reissues Revealed
Can't wait for these and I wonder if the G1 reissue Soundwave will have a one deck or a two deck this time around. I heard the previous releases had a double deck and carried 2 cassettes instead of just one. Was it a Toys R Us Canada exclusive? Was it a Commemorative Edition or was it a Platinum Edition?? I can't wait and I hope Blaster will be next for a Reissue plus the cassettes.
Old 01-31-2019, 08:20 PM   #16
RNSrobot
Animated
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Edmonton AB
Posts: 1,940
Re: G1 Ravage & Rumble and Laserbeak & Frenzy Reissues Revealed
Quote:
Originally Posted by riderman View Post
Can't wait for these and I wonder if the G1 reissue Soundwave will have a one deck or a two deck this time around. I heard the previous releases had a double deck and carried 2 cassettes instead of just one. Was it a Toys R Us Canada exclusive? Was it a Commemorative Edition or was it a Platinum Edition?? I can't wait and I hope Blaster will be next for a Reissue plus the cassettes.

Whichever it was used the sound blaster retool from Japan. That's why it had the double Deck. Pics looks like this is a straight Soundwave reissue.
Old 01-31-2019, 10:59 PM   #17
FreightTrain
Generation 1
Join Date: Apr 2018
Location: Nanaimo
Posts: 41
Re: G1 Ravage & Rumble and Laserbeak & Frenzy Reissues Revealed
NOICE! Will be on the lookout for the for sure!

P.S Rumble is Blue...
Old 02-02-2019, 03:51 PM   #18
Landstander
Generation 1
Join Date: Jul 2018
Location: North Bay
Posts: 95
Re: G1 Ravage & Rumble and Laserbeak & Frenzy Reissues Revealed
Of course I will, sound wave in his cassettes are a sentimental favorite to me.
