canprime Classic Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Ottawa Posts: 1,344

Re: G1 Ravage & Rumble and Laserbeak & Frenzy Reissues Revealed Quote: RNSrobot Originally Posted by What have other reissues cost, though? Not including shipping?



Anyway, the minibots were 12ish bucks. Hopefully this is 25-30.



I hate that I am loving these reissues, especially considering how many I have bought over the years already. However this time Hasbro got it right by giving us the reissues in as close to original packaging as possible. Minus the horrendous Prime.



Oh and I love, love, love these 2-packs. Yeah I think after seeing the pricing for the G1 reissues at Walmart, a $29.99 price tag wouldn't surprise me in the least.I hate that I am loving these reissues, especially considering how many I have bought over the years already. However this time Hasbro got it right by giving us the reissues in as close to original packaging as possible. Minus the horrendous Prime.Oh and I love, love, love these 2-packs.