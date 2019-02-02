down_shift Moderator Join Date: May 2008 Location: Burlington Posts: 5,062

Rescue Bots Academy Mega Mighties and 2-Step Figures Released at Retail Thanks to board member Pascal we have sightings of a few new Rescue Bots Academy figures.



First, the two new Rescue Bots Academy Mega Mighties figures found are Bumblebee and Hot Shot. These figures do not transform, but are cute interpretations of their in show characters.



Second, are simple convertible figures that transform in 2 steps. The two found were Mediz and Whirl.



Both were found at a Walmart in Quebec.



Happy Hunting! Attached Thumbnails