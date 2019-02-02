Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
02-02-2019, 02:40 PM
down_shift
Moderator
down_shift's Avatar
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Burlington
Posts: 5,062
Rescue Bots Academy Mega Mighties and 2-Step Figures Released at Retail
Thanks to board member Pascal we have sightings of a few new Rescue Bots Academy figures.

First, the two new Rescue Bots Academy Mega Mighties figures found are Bumblebee and Hot Shot. These figures do not transform, but are cute interpretations of their in show characters.

Second, are simple convertible figures that transform in 2 steps. The two found were Mediz and Whirl.

Both were found at a Walmart in Quebec.

Happy Hunting!
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 51132352-10155644364696511-843503358999265280-n.jpg Views: 28 Size: 62.1 KB ID: 42836  
