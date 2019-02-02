|
Transformers Studio Series SS-37 Voyager Revenge Of The Fallen Rampage In-Package Ima
Following our first look at the packaging of the SS-38*Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime
, now we have a look at the packaging of the upcoming*Studio Series SS-37 Voyager Revenge Of The Fallen Rampage. The image surfaced via an Ebay auction
, and this should mean that the figure will hit stores soon. Rampage can combine with the rest of the eight Studio Series Contructicons to form Devastator. Check the image on this news post and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!
