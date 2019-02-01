|
Unused Transformers Concept Art By N-iX Art Production Studio
N-iX Art Production Studio*has uploaded some piece of unused Transformers concept art via Arstation
. We have a very interesting group shot of characters
*inspired by the classic G1 style. We have Optimus Prime, Jazz, Megatron, Bumblebee and Skywarp in modern and stylized designs that we are sure will please your optics. Additionally, we have individual images
of Megatron, Skywarp, Dead End, and Brawl. All of them easily recognizable as their G1 counterparts but Megatron, who is mainly green and gray with no traces of the alt mode or his iconic fusion cannon. According to the description shared by » Continue Reading.
