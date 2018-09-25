|
Transformers Toy Makers Simba Dickie Group and Jada Toys: Till All Are One!
Two companies best known to readers of these pages
as purveyors of both die cast non-transformable and radio controlled Transformers toys joined forces this week, as confirmed by the news
of Germany’s Simba Dickie Group purchasing Los Angeles-based Jada Toys. From Florian Sieber, Co-CEO, Simba Dickie Group: The addition of Jada provides an excellent opportunity for growth and expansion for Simba Dickie Group. We are excited for what this partnership will bring as we work towards utilising Jadas licensors and links in the retail sector to gain an important foothold in the American market. We are » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Toy Makers Simba Dickie Group and Jada Toys: Till All Are One!
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, January 27th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.