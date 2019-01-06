Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,075

More... While we await news on the second season of Transformers Cyberverse , TFW2005 member HeroicC300 pans our optics towards the social media pages of Boulder Media Character Designer Léo Chiola and several examples of artwork that he completed for the show. We’ve mirrored an excerpt of the pieces, including original character design by Francesco Giglio, here for your viewing pleasure. Enjoy the full gallery that Léo’s posted so far here , then sound off on the 2005 boards! The post Transformers Cyberverse Series: Léo Chiola Character Design Artwork appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.