|
Transformers Bumblebee Movie Score Music Editor Mark Willsher: Film Music Prague Fest
Transformers Bumblebee Motion Picture Score Music Editor Mark Willsher is a scheduled panelist at The Film Music Prague Festival this Sunday
: World-known music editor Mark Willsher*participated on the*Lord of the Rings movie saga as well as on the newest Paramount project Bumblebee. He will speak about the role of music editor as well as challenges in tough schedules in film industry. Are you attending this event?*Review our coverage of Mark’s interview about working on the Bumblebee score with Dario Marianelli here
, then sound off on the 2005 boards!
The post Transformers Bumblebee Movie Score Music Editor Mark Willsher: Film Music Prague Festival Panelist
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, January 27th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.