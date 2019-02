More Japanese Voice Actors For The Bumblebee Movie Revealed: Tsuchiya Tao & Shison Ju

The Japanese Bumblebee movie Twitter has updated with news of the Japanese voice actor dub casting for Bumblebee's Japanese release. The voice of Bumblebee's human partner: Charlie Watson, will go to actress, model, and dancer*Tsuchiya Tao. The voice of Charlie's friend and neighbor: Memo, will go to popular actor Shison Jun. It's their first collaboration into our beloved franchise. Both will join the Japanese dub of the Bumblebee Movie together with*Ryohei Kimura as Bumblebee (reprising his role as Bumblebee*for the Japanese dub of Robots in Disguise, Transformers Adventure, and Q-Transformers.) and Tessho Genda who will be reprising his role