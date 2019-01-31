|
Transformers Energon Igniters Nitro Series Blitzwing And Dropkick Found At US Retail
Courtesy of 2005 Boards member*Blurple Haze in our Texas Transformers Sightings Forum
, we can report that the*Transformers Energon Igniters Nitro Series Blitzwing And Dropkick have been found At US Retail. These Nitro Series toys are bigger and more articulated versions of the Decepticon villains for the Energon Igniters line. Both of them were spotted at Target in Lewisville, Texas for $19.99 each one. Happy hunting!
