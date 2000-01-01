Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
>
Transformers Video Reviews
Siege Optimus Review
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
01-31-2019, 08:05 PM
#
1
GotBot
Cybertron
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,166
Siege Optimus Review
Transformers Siege Optimus Prime is an astonishingly good figure....in robot mode...but that is far from the whole story. is he guilty or innocent of his recent size class price increase?
https://youtu.be/b25AQ3meC0Q
GotBot
View Public Profile
Send a private message to GotBot
Find More Posts by GotBot
01-31-2019, 08:14 PM
#
2
WereDragon EX
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Jun 2014
Location: Vancouver
Posts: 550
Re: Siege Optimus Review
Thank god I got him and Megatron at $30 each, lol.
WereDragon EX
View Public Profile
Send a private message to WereDragon EX
Find More Posts by WereDragon EX
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
IMPOSSIBLE TOYS QUINTESSON QUINT-02 SCIENTIST SEALED MISB G1 TRANSFORMERS
TAKARA SCRAMBLE CITY TRANSFORMERS D-69 G1 BRUTICUS ROBOTS SET JAPAN NEW IN BOX
Transformers G1 Platinum Edition Seekers Reissue NEW SEALED NEARMINT
G1 Hasbro Transformers Chop Shop MIB Boxed CANADIAN Deluxe Insecticon 1985
TRANSFORMERS Combiner Wars CHAOS IN VELOCITRON SEALED Generations
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
03:13 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.