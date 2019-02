New Transformers Trading Card Game Battle Cards Revealed

Once again, courtesy of* The Roarbots.com *we can share for you new 3 new battle cards for the Transformers Trading Card Game. Players, get ready to add and use the next cards with your decks: Scrounge: (Featuring an IDW Rung art) Scrap the top card of your deck. If it's an upgrade, you may play it. Secret Dealings: Lets you draw a card, then Plan 1. Smelt: Your opponent chooses one of their upgrades and scraps it. Additionally, the official Transformers TGC Twitter shared 2 new cards which are upgrades for your Dinobots and Predacons: Electrified Spikes