More... Japanese publication TV Magazine has posted an image of the cover of their April edition. As has been a tradition for TV Magazine, there is a Transformers exclusive which is going to be on offer with the April TV Magazine – a translucent yellow Bumblebee. This “Energon Charge” Bumblebee is a limited edition remold of the Bumblebee movie line Energon Igniters Speed Series VW Bumblebee – with the main difference between the two being the translucent yellow plastic. It’s a cool looking exclusive – check out the cover image showcasing the figure attached to this post.The post TV Magazine exclusive Energon Charge Bumblebee appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





