Toy World TW-C07H Dark Constructor Images


Via Toyshome on Weibo we have an image of the next redeco of Toyworld's Constructor: TW-C07H Dark Constructor. This is a black and purple repaint of the original Constructor mold of G1 Devastator. A nice alternative to display in such dark evil colors. As and extra bonus, it includes some extra die-cast parts. This release is limited to 200 pieces worldwide and expected for release on April, 2019.

The post Toy World TW-C07H Dark Constructor Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



