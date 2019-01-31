|
Toy World TW-C07H Dark Constructor Images
Via Toyshome on Weibo
we have an image of the next redeco of Toyworld's Constructor: TW-C07H Dark Constructor. This is a black and purple repaint of the original Constructor mold of G1 Devastator. A nice alternative to display in such dark evil colors. As and extra bonus, it includes some extra die-cast parts. This release is limited to 200 pieces worldwide and expected for release on April, 2019.
