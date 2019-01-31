|
Transformers Cyberverse One-Step Wave 3 Prowl And Optimus Prime Found at US Retail
While back in December 2017, we had reported our first images of the Transformers Cyberverse One-Step Wave 3 figures
*which brought some new molds instead of reusing previous previous Robots In Disguise One-Step toys. Now, thanks to 2005 Boards member*OCProwl*we can report that the*Transformers Cyberverse One-Step Wave 3 Prowl And Optimus Prime have been found at US Retail. These toys were spotted at*Target in Huntington Beach, California for $9.90 each one. We hope their wave partners will surface soon. Happy hunting!
The post Transformers Cyberverse One-Step Wave 3 Prowl And Optimus Prime Found at US Retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, January 27th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.