backproptimusprime Mini-Con Join Date: Apr 2017 Location: Toronto Posts: 3

G1 Predacon Headstrong "hoof" blaster (Predaking foot)



I'm in Toronto area if anyone around here knows where I could get one. I'd happily take a replica or a remake too, so that my G1 Predaking could stand up again. cheers! Would really love to get it. The one with the hole in it that forms the foot of Predaking, shown on the right of this pic here