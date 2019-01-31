|
Toyhax.com January 2019 Update
Toyhax
dropped by again and gave us an update for their newest label sets. Here is what Delta Star of Toyhax has to share with us: “Toyhax’s January update is here at last! This ingenious kit for Siege Hound
comes with a roof piece for his vehicle mode, which also doubles as a riot shield. Not to mention a fantastic sticker set, as always! Take a look! Our offering for Siege Sideswipe
covers all the bases. Car mode canopy? Check. Robot mode jetpack? Check. We LOVE micromasters here at Toyhax. So, naturally, we went all out for » Continue Reading.
